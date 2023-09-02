Tira onboards Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Suhana Khan as faces of the campaign #ForEveryYou

#ForEveryYou campaign will be seen across media channels across the board including TV, outdoor, print, digital, events, in-store activations and on-ground activities in the coming months

New Delhi: Reliance Retail’s recently launched omni-channel beauty retail platform, Tira, announced the launch of its campaign “For Every You” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan as the faces of the campaign, the company announced in a release on Friday. The campaign aims to celebrate the role of beauty and how people use it to express themselves through these moments.

Each actress represents the different and unique versions of beauty, featuring in a 30 second exclusive film. These films endeavour to accentuate how different mindsets, daily rituals and quirks make up a person and define their version of beauty.

The campaign aims to inspire self-expression and empower individuals to explore and express their authentic self, no matter where they are in their journey of discovering beauty, the release added.

The #ForEveryYou campaign will be seen across media channels across the board including TV, outdoor, print, digital, events, in-store activations and on-ground activities in the coming months, along with an exclusive selection of global and homegrown brands and offers, promotions and gifts with purchase to compliment the launch campaign.

“We’ve received an overwhelming response to Tira beauty since our launch in April 2023. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty & skincare category and democratize beauty for consumers across segments. We’re thrilled to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan to the Tira family, and be part of our very first campaign, #ForEvery You,” Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said.

“Together, they represent Tira’s brand promise and will inspire beauty enthusiasts across cultures and age groups to make Tira their preferred beauty destination,” Ambani added.

Launched in April 2023 by Reliance Retail Ltd., Tira is an omni-channel beauty retail platform powered by technology and customized experiences. Tira offers a curated assortment of global and home-grown brands. Customers can also access beauty content, tips, and tutorials on the brand’s mobile application.

The offline stores offer a range of curated services and latest beauty tech tools, including makeup and skincare consultations, virtual try-ons, personalized beauty routines, and tutorials for Tira’s signature looks.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group. RL and other subsidiaries and affiliates of RRVL, operate an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

RL has partnered with over 3 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative. Reliance Retail Ltd. is the only Indian retailer in the global Top 100 and amongst the fastest growing retailers globally as per Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2023.

RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 260,364 crore ($ 31.7 billion) and net profit of Rs 9,181 crore ($ 1.1 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2023.