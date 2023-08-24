Spread across 2,300 sq. ft., this will be the brand’s 8th store in the city

Mumbai: Celio, the French menswear brand launched its new store in Lulu Mall, Bengaluru, the company announced in a press release. Spread across 2,300 sq. ft., the store will be the brand’s 8th store in the city.

Speaking about the launch, Satyen Momaya, chief executive officer, Celio India said, “We’re excited to unveil our new store in Bengaluru featuring Celio’s latest Autumn Winter ’23 Collection, where style meets innovation. The new space is our latest new concept store in Bengaluru promising to be yet another venue for our Bengaluru shoppers to experience the best of French fashion and embrace stylish and comfortable attire that captures the essence of contemporary fashion trends.”

The store showcases a wide range of denim, jackets, polos, tie-dyes, winter shirts, and flannel over shirts.

With this launch, the French label now has a total of 60 stores across the nation.

Celio is a French menswear brand and is present across 1,100 stores in 50 countries. It carries the latest international range in India of casual wear, denim wear and smart work wear through its exclusive 60 standalone stores and more than 700 shops in leading departmental stores.