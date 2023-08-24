Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Premium menswear brand Celio launches its latest new concept store in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
41
0
Celio store, Lulu Mall
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Spread across 2,300 sq. ft., this will be the brand’s 8th store in the city

Mumbai: Celio, the French menswear brand launched its new store in Lulu Mall, Bengaluru, the company announced in a press release. Spread across 2,300 sq. ft., the store will be the brand’s 8th store in the city.

Speaking about the launch, Satyen Momaya, chief executive officer, Celio India said, “We’re excited to unveil our new store in Bengaluru featuring Celio’s latest Autumn Winter ’23 Collection, where style meets innovation. The new space is our latest new concept store in Bengaluru promising to be yet another venue for our Bengaluru shoppers to experience the best of French fashion and embrace stylish and comfortable attire that captures the essence of contemporary fashion trends.”

The store showcases a wide range of denim, jackets, polos, tie-dyes, winter shirts, and flannel over shirts.

With this launch, the French label now has a total of 60 stores across the nation.

Celio is a French menswear brand and is present across 1,100 stores in 50 countries. It carries the latest international range in India of casual wear, denim wear and smart work wear through its exclusive 60 standalone stores and more than 700 shops in leading departmental stores.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Reliance Retail launches youth fashion retail format, Yousta

The first Yousta store, opened in Hyderabad, features several tech touch points, including QR-enabled screens for information sharing, self-checkout counters,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In