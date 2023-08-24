Amazon Business announces Business Value Days from 25-31 August

The event is aimed at helping all enterprise customers by providing over Rs 19 crore GST-enabled products across various categories

Bengaluru: Amazon Business, a business-friendly marketplace on Amazon.in, is set to host its flagship event, Business Value Days catering to all business customers, the e-tailer said in a press release on Thursday. The event is scheduled to run from 25 to 31 August 2023.

It will provide extra benefits such as deals and offers to enterprise customers on products such as smartwatches, home and kitchen appliances, laptops, office furniture, security cameras and smart TVs.

Enterprise customers will get 10% cashback up to Rs 500 on orders above Rs 2500 or more on their prepaid orders.

Business customers can avail up to 60% discount on laptops and monitors, up to 75% off on smartwatches, up to 70% off on home and kitchen appliances, décor and furnishing products and other home improvement products. Additionally, they can also avail up to 65% off on smart TVs and up to 60% off on ACs and washing machines.

In addition, enterprise customers can also adopt features such as a multi-user account, pay later, bill to ship to, and approvals to make business purchases more efficient.

The event is aimed at helping all enterprise customers by providing over Rs 19 crore GST-enabled products across various categories. It also gives an opportunity to over 10 lakh sellers on the platform to sell products in bulk to all businesses.

Once consumers create a free account on business.amazon.in, they can see the visibility and detailed information about the sale event. They can also place bulk orders by sending an email to [email protected].

Amazon Business was launched in 2017 to meet the business-procurement needs of different institutions such as hospitals, clinics, manufacturers, universities, schools, NGOs, government bodies and offices.

Launched in 1995 by American entrepreneur, media proprietor and investor Jeff Bezos, Amazon is an e-commerce and cloud computing company. Headquartered in Seattle and Washington, Amazon entered India in June 2013 as a marketplace, six years after rival Flipkart (now Walmart-owned) was launched.