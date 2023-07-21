Google News
E-CommerceSpotlight

Amazon Business records 56% YoY growth during Prime Day

PTI
By PTI

PTI

Amazon claimed to have registered a strong growth in Prime membership during the Prime Day event and the highest engagement with 14 per cent more members shopping as compared to last year

New Delhi: Amazon’s B2B platform Amazon Business registered 56 per cent growth in sales over 2022 during the e-commerce firm’s recent Prime Day sale, Amazon India said on Thursday.

The company sold a large appliance every 2 seconds, around five smartphones every second and about two toys every second during the Prime Day sale that was held on July 15 and 16 for paid members of Amazon India.

“Amazon Business witnessed a 56 per cent sales growth (versus Prime Day 2022), including two times growth in electronics, 1.7 times growth in office furniture and 1.4 times growth in kitchen products and appliances,” the company said.

Amazon claimed to have registered a strong growth in Prime membership during the Prime Day event and the highest engagement with 14 per cent more members shopping as compared to last year.

“Prime members from across 98 per cent pin codes of India shopped most for front load washing machines, headphones, apparel, shoes, luxury beauty products, smartphones, baby products and much more from leading brands,” the company said.

Toys recorded the highest ever single-day sales with an average of 1.8 toys sold per second. Sales of home appliances and kitchen products like mixer grinders, water purifiers and water heaters grew by two times during Prime Day on Amazon Fresh, the company said.

“This Prime Day, approximately five smartphones were sold every second with 70 per cent of the demand coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities. Foldable smartphones grew 25 times and (there was) an overwhelming response from Prime members on the newly launched smartphones,” the company said.

 

