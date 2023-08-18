Rare Rabbit opens store in Ranchi

Rare Rabbit also retails from its e-commerce website The House of Rare as well as other online marketplaces

New Delhi: Omni-channel menswear brand Rare Rabbit has opened its latest outlet at Mall of Ranchi in Jharkhand, a company official announced on social media last week. The company opened its 100th offline store in April at Vega City Mall, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru.

“The hype is RARE! Our new store in Mall of Ranchi, is now open! We are excited to expand our footprint and continue to provide our customers with excellent service and high quality products. Congratulations to team Ranchi and best wishes,” Sandeep Sindhu, North area visual merchandiser, The House of Rare announced in a LinkedIn post.

Rare Rabbit is a menswear apparel brand offering t-shirts, boxers, joggers, sliders, smart casuals, sportswear, ethnic wear, polo t-shirts, checkered shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, graphic t-shirts, puffer jackets, bomber jackets, hoodies, shorts, Bermuda, and track pants. The brand also caters to plus sizes as it offers sizes from S to 4XL.

Rare Rabbit also retails from its e-commerce website The House of Rare as well as other online marketplaces such as Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio, Nykaa and Tata CLiQ.

The brand was founded in 2015 by Bengaluru-based fashion retailer The House of Rare by Manish Poddar, which is a subsidiary of Rahamani Textiles Pvt. Ltd.