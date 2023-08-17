Google News
Furniture brand WoodenStreet opens outlet in Mumbai

WoodenStreet outlet, Mira Road, Mumbai
Spanning 6,000 sq. ft., the new WoodenStreet retail store is located at Mira Road in Mumbai

Mumbai: Omnichannel furniture brand WoodenStreet has opened its 10th store in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the company announced in a press release on Thursday. Spanning 6,000 sq. ft., the store is located at Chouhan Galaxy Building at Mira Road, East.

Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer, WoodenStreet said, “Mumbai, being among one of the top metro cities of the country holds immense significance for us as a crucial market. With each store, we aim to create an immersive experience where customers can explore our craftsmanship closely and find pieces that truly resonate with their style.”

The new store offers an extensive range of home furniture, decor and furnishings.

Founded in 2015, the brand currently has more than 90 experience stores, over 30 warehouses and 30,000+ home furnishing and decor products with more than 350 delivery hubs across India, including Metro, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

In April 2022, the company secured $30 million in Series-B funding with Westbridge Capital, and in October 2022, it announced the plan to invest approximately $20 million for nationwide growth.

