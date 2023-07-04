Google News
Home Decor & Furnishing

Mensa Brands brings home décor brand Folkulture to India

Indiaretailing Bureau
Mensa Brands acquired Folkulture in 2021 and it has grown 150% since then

Bengaluru: E-commerce aggregator platform Mensa Brands has launched home décor and kitchenware brand Folkulture in the Indian market, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

“This is the right time to bring Folkulture to India, where Indians are focusing on sustainable yet beautiful décor options for their homes,” said Ananth Narayanan, chief executive officer of Mensa Brands. “We have kicked off our journey in India through Folkulture’s direct-to-consumer website so that we can build a strong community and launch products based on our consumer’s preferences.”

Mensa Brands acquired Folkulture in 2021 to accelerate its growth in the furniture segment and the brand already sells on Amazon across the US, the UK and Canada. “Since the partnership, the brand has grown 150% and we believe that we can eventually build it into a Rs. 500 crore brand,” added Narayanan.

“Leveraging Mensa’s tech, operations and marketing teams, we have successfully launched new product categories in the US like Folkessence as well as collaborated to launch the brand in India via D2C,” said Chaiti Jain and Rinkesh Mehta, co-founders of Folkulture.

Founded in 2015, Folkulture provides a variety of nearly 1,000 products in more than 30 categories including kitchen and dining, home fragrances and lifestyle.

Bengaluru-based Mensa Brands which acquires stakes in direct-to-consumer brands, has over 25 brands in its portfolio across fashion, home, beauty, personal care and FMCG.

B2B sourcing player ProcMart plans targeted acquisitions across South East Asia

The Deal size/Average Ticket size would be between Rs 50 to 200 crore and the primary focus will be...

