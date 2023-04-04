Australian home decor brand Anko enters India through Amazon

A limited selection of Anko products has been made live on Amazon.in. Over the next few months, the selection will be expanded

New Delhi: Australian home decor brand Anko will make a digital-first entry into India, the brand announced in a press release on Tuesday. For its India entry, the brand will associate with Amazon in addition to other D2C channels including its website.

A limited selection of Anko products has been made live on Amazon.in under categories such as home, kitchen, furniture, decor and more. Over the next few months, the selection will be expanded to include more products.

“Anko is well placed to capture the attention of Indian consumers who aspire to enhance their homes and lifestyle with high-quality products at affordable prices. We are excited to be here and look forward to serving customers across India,” Ian Bailey, managing director of Kmart Group said.

Recently, the company held a launch event in Gurgaon, Haryana, showcasing its products. Speaking about the company Arjun Puri, director, Anko said, “Our direct sourcing model is strongly rooted in our ethical and sustainable practices, giving us confidence that Indian customers will appreciate the value and quality of our range of products”. According to the release, Anko has a long-term vision for India.

Established in 2017, the brand is well supported by an established supplier base that is spread across Asia and enables it to source at volume.

Over 800 million Anko products were sold in 2022 in over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand and in other global markets.