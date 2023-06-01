WoodenStreet opens 10th store in Delhi NCR

WoodenStreet has invested around Rs 2-3 crore in the 4000 sq. ft. store and it currently has over 100 experience stores across India

New Delhi: Furniture brand WoodenStreet has opened its 10th store in the national capital region (NCR) at South Extension, the company announced in a release on Thursday.

“North India holds immense significance for us as a crucial market. The opening of our 10th store in Delhi NCR reaffirms our dedication to serving the region and signifies a major milestone in our journey…We are proud to expand our presence and create new work opportunities for people in the region,” Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer, WoodenStreet said.

WoodenStreet’s latest studio offers living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining room sets, office furniture and other home décor items. The brand has invested around Rs 2-3 crore in the 4000 sq. ft. store, the release added.

The brand has a fulfillment center spread across 50,000 sq. ft. at Fatehpur Beri in Delhi, which serves approximately 70% of the order quantity in the region.

Founded in 2015, currently WoodenStreet has over 100 experience stores, more than 30 warehouses, over 30,000 home furniture and décor products and it further plans to expand in metro, tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

In April, last year, the brand secured $ 30 million in Series-B funding from Westbridge Capital, out of which $ 20 million would be used to finance its expansion, the company announced in October 2022.