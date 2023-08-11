Shoppers Stop opens its first store in Guntur

The new Shoppers Stop store is located at Phoenix Padmavathi mall, Guntur and is spread across 20350 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: Indian department store chain Shoppers Stop has launched its first store in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, on 10 August, the retailer said in a press release on Thursday. The store is located at Phoenix Padmavathi mall and is spread across 20350 sq. ft. of retail space.

“We are absolutely thrilled to venture into the enchanting city of Guntur and bring Shoppers Stop’s extraordinary shopping experience to the city. The opening of the Guntur store is yet another key step towards our goal of focusing particularly on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, said Venu Nair, chief executive officer, of Shoppers Stop Ltd.

The store offers fashion, beauty, home decor and lifestyle categories and features brands including Jack n Jones, Levi’s, Only, Vero Moda, Neerus, W, Rare Rabbit, Titan, Fossil, Armani Exchange, Caprese, Baggit, IRTH, Myglamm, Colorbar, Maybelline, Fratini, Latin Quarter, Madame, Sugar, Amanté, Incense, Kashish, Arcelia, LenoParros, Lavie, Enamor, Life and Triumph.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai.

Today the company operates 99 department stores in 53 cities, 8 premium home concept stores, 142 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, and 25 airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 million sq. ft.