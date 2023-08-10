Google News
Armani Exchange opens outlet in Goa

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
The latest outlet is located at Goa’s Manohar International Airport (MOPA)

Mumbai: Italian apparel and accessories brand Armani Exchange has opened its latest outlet in Goa, Reliance Brands Ltd. announced on social media. The latest outlet is located at Manohar International Airport (MOPA).

Launched in 1991, Armani Exchange (A|X) is Armani’s mass market sub-brand for fashion-conscious people. When it was launched, A|X took over parts of both the Armani Jeans and Armani Collezioni labels. Its products are available exclusively in over 270 stores in 31 countries and on the brand’s website.

A|X opened its first store in India at the Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi in October 2016. It entered the country in partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group.

Established in 2007, Reliance Brands has collaborated with over 50 international brands and operates over 2,000 stores in India. It has a portfolio of brand partnerships which includes AK-OK, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Ritu Kumar, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co, Versace, Villeroy & Boch and West Elm.

