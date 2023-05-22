Armani Exchange launches new store at Phoenix Citadel, Indore

Armani Exchange is Armani’s mass market sub-brand for fashion-conscious people. When it was launched, A|X took over parts of both the Armani Jeans and Armani Collezioni labels

New Delhi: Italian apparel and accessories brand Armani Exchange opened its latest outlet at Phoenix Citadel in Indore, a mall official announced on social media.

“Armani Exchange (A|X) now open at Phoenix Citadel, Indore,” Foram Saiya, senior leasing manager at The Phoenix Mills Ltd. based at Palladium, Mumbai said in a LinkedIn post,

Launched in 1991, Armani Exchange is Armani’s mass market sub-brand for fashion-conscious people. When it was launched, A|X took over parts of both the Armani Jeans and Armani Collezioni labels.

Armani’s fast-fashion option

The A|X line is not directly designed by Giorgio Armani but targets more of the fast-fashion street style that a youthful audience is looking for. In fact, it is widely stipulated that the brand was created to pick up the American mass market that couldn’t access the top-tier of the Armani brand – Armani’s mass-market option for the fashion-conscious, which is widely available and at an obtainable price point. It is commonly found to be the entry brand for people first developing their style and getting into designer clothing.

The demographic for the Italian brand is far younger than the average Giorgio Armani customer. Due to the fun and vibrant designs, A|X’s target customer falls between late teens up to the mid-thirties.

Its products are available exclusively in 270 stores in 31 countries and on the brand’s website.

India Presence

A|X opened its first store in India at the Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi in October 2016. It entered the country in partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group.

Over the years, the Reliance Group has brought many international brands to India, including EA7, All Saints, Kurt Geiger, Diesel, Hugo Boss, Juicy Couture, Burberry, Coach, Giorgio Armani, to name a few.

In fact, the Reliance Group has been in talks with the Milan-based luxury company to bring its Michelin-starred Armani/Caffè to India. As part of the project, Reliance Retail is currently in talks with the upcoming Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru to take up space for the Armani/Caffè. The mall has earmarked about 1,000 sq ft in the shopping centre for the high-end café there, according to one of the sources.

Indiaretailing.com broke the exclusive story last year. Read more about it here.