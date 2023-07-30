Tech icon of the week: Vishal Kapil of Marks and Spencer India

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Vishal Kapil of Marks and Spencer India
Mumbai: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Vishal Kapil
CTO, Marks and Spencer India
With over 21+ years of experience in retail and technology industries across emerging markets, EU and US, Vishal Kapil is a popular face in the industry. He has been passionately working for the positive impact of digital & tech transformation on the business and consumer ecosystem. Experience in technology leadership, change management, oȮ shore tech delivery center, digital products & enterprise tech delivery, PMO, business transformation initiatives and solution architecture in consumer goods & retail industry segments, he has played a key role in business transformation using all the tech levers at hand, building teams with outstanding domain knowledge and focusing on outcomes. Vishal is a people-oriented leader and has always looked for opportunities for his team to create new in their lives and makes sure that their work-life balance is maintained.
Role & Responsibilities
- Define technology strategy
- Multiyear planning
- Build strong technology operating model and capabilities that builds scale in business, and relevance in customer-centric proposition
- IT leadership roles in retail industry with multi country responsibilities
- Managing strong engineering and business-oriented teams that delivers high value transformative results in omnichannel businesses
Career History & Experience
Marks and Spencer Reliance India Private Limited
CTO Marks & Spencer India Jul 2019 – present
Adidas
Director Technology- Adidas & Reebok India & Emerging Markets Feb 2016 – Jul 2019
Accenture
Tech Delivery Unit Leader-(eCommerce, Digital Ops) May 2011 – Jan 2016
Siemens
Sr. Manager – Consulting Feb 2009 – Apr 2011
Wipro
Lead Consultant – Telecom & Media vertical May 2007 – Feb 2009
BBC
Manager (South India Region 2006-2007
21st Century Fox
Revenue Management for STAR India a 21st Century Fox subsidiary 2003 – 2006
Times of India
Response Div. Jul 2001 – Sep 2003