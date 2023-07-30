Tech icon of the week: Vishal Kapil of Marks and Spencer India

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Vishal Kapil of Marks and Spencer India

Mumbai: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Vishal Kapil

CTO, Marks and Spencer India

With over 21+ years of experience in retail and technology industries across emerging markets, EU and US, Vishal Kapil is a popular face in the industry. He has been passionately working for the positive impact of digital & tech transformation on the business and consumer ecosystem. Experience in technology leadership, change management, oȮ shore tech delivery center, digital products & enterprise tech delivery, PMO, business transformation initiatives and solution architecture in consumer goods & retail industry segments, he has played a key role in business transformation using all the tech levers at hand, building teams with outstanding domain knowledge and focusing on outcomes. Vishal is a people-oriented leader and has always looked for opportunities for his team to create new in their lives and makes sure that their work-life balance is maintained.

Role & Responsibilities

Define technology strategy

Multiyear planning

Build strong technology operating model and capabilities that builds scale in business, and relevance in customer-centric proposition

IT leadership roles in retail industry with multi country responsibilities

Managing strong engineering and business-oriented teams that delivers high value transformative results in omnichannel businesses

Career History & Experience



Marks and Spencer Reliance India Private Limited

CTO Marks & Spencer India Jul 2019 – present

Adidas

Director Technology- Adidas & Reebok India & Emerging Markets Feb 2016 – Jul 2019

Accenture

Tech Delivery Unit Leader-(eCommerce, Digital Ops) May 2011 – Jan 2016

Siemens

Sr. Manager – Consulting Feb 2009 – Apr 2011

Wipro

Lead Consultant – Telecom & Media vertical May 2007 – Feb 2009

BBC

Manager (South India Region 2006-2007

21st Century Fox

Revenue Management for STAR India a 21st Century Fox subsidiary 2003 – 2006

Times of India

Response Div. Jul 2001 – Sep 2003