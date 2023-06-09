spot_img
Adidas launches its biggest factory outlet in South India

Adidas, Kochi; Source: LinkedIn
Bengaluru: Athletic apparel and footwear brand Adidas has launched a stand-alone exclusive brand outlet in Kerala, a company official wrote on social media. The new outlet is spread across 7,500 sq. ft. and is situated on the NH Bypass Road, Edappally, Kochi, Ernakulam.

“First Adidas’ own retail store at god’s own country, Kerala, located at the queen of Arabian sea, Kochi. We proudly present the biggest factory outlet in South at Kochi, Kerala,” wrote Anoop M, cluster manager at Adidas in LinkedIn post.

The store features advanced technological solutions and offers athletic footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, he added.

“Extremely happy to share that we are operational with one of our largest outlet stores in South India,” said Viswanath Menon, senior manager of real estate at Adidas while sharing pictures of the store in a LinkedIn post.

Adidas first entered India in 1989 through a license agreement with the footwear brand Bata. It later re-entered India for the second time in 1996 through a joint venture with Magnum International Trading Company Ltd. In 2016 Adidas received approval from Indian Government to open 100% foreign-owned stores in India.

Adidas unveiled its first flagship store in India at Connaught Place, Delhi in 2021. In November 2022 The sports brand opened its largest flagship store in India (6,800 sq ft) to date in Select CityWalk Mall, New Delhi. Read more about it here.

German athleisure brand Adidas was founded in 1949 by Adolf Dassler the younger brother of Rudolf Dassler, who was the founder of Puma. Adidas Originals is a subdivision of Adidas dedicated to lifestyle, fashion, and heritage products.

