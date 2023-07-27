Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Swiss innerwear brand Sloggi to introduce innovative products

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
36
0
Follow Us
Google News
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Targeting Gen Z audience of 18-25 years, the brand is set to innovate its product line across markets, including in India 

Bengaluru: International bodywear brand Sloggi owned by Swiss innerwear manufacturer Triumph International is set to innovate its product line across its global markets, including India, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The brand is targeting Gen Z audience of 18-25 years and has even launched a campaign ‘move comfortably through our world’, directed at the target audience.

“Specifically designed for the youth, Sloggi’s product innovation and focus on comfort, will be a key driver of growth. Additionally, with over 50% population, under the age of 30 and more women joining the workforce, market potential for intimate wear in urban and semi-urban cities, is bound to fuel the opportunity,” said Bhavin Devpuria, marketing head, Triumph International-India and Sri Lanka.

Priced between Rs 500 and Rs 2,500, Sloggi is available across Triumph International stores and e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Nykaa, Amazon and Tata Cliq.

“With rapid urbanisation, growth in organised retail and surge in e-commerce platforms, we are expecting a spike in demand for Sloggi in India, over the next five years,” said Devpuria.

Launched in 1979, Sloggi offers intimate apparel and swimwear ranges for women and men across Europe and Asia. The company has established its presence across over 450 counters serving over 500,000 customers.

spot_img
Latest News
Food & BeveragePTI -

Nestle India shares declines over 3% post Q2 earnings announcement

The stock of Nestle India fell 3.16 per cent to Rs 22,081.75 apiece on the BSE. It was later...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In