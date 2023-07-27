Swiss innerwear brand Sloggi to introduce innovative products

Targeting Gen Z audience of 18-25 years, the brand is set to innovate its product line across markets, including in India

Bengaluru: International bodywear brand Sloggi owned by Swiss innerwear manufacturer Triumph International is set to innovate its product line across its global markets, including India, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The brand is targeting Gen Z audience of 18-25 years and has even launched a campaign ‘move comfortably through our world’, directed at the target audience.

“Specifically designed for the youth, Sloggi’s product innovation and focus on comfort, will be a key driver of growth. Additionally, with over 50% population, under the age of 30 and more women joining the workforce, market potential for intimate wear in urban and semi-urban cities, is bound to fuel the opportunity,” said Bhavin Devpuria, marketing head, Triumph International-India and Sri Lanka.

Priced between Rs 500 and Rs 2,500, Sloggi is available across Triumph International stores and e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Nykaa, Amazon and Tata Cliq.

“With rapid urbanisation, growth in organised retail and surge in e-commerce platforms, we are expecting a spike in demand for Sloggi in India, over the next five years,” said Devpuria.

Launched in 1979, Sloggi offers intimate apparel and swimwear ranges for women and men across Europe and Asia. The company has established its presence across over 450 counters serving over 500,000 customers.