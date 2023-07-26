Cult.Sport partners with GoKwik to offer safe COD service

The goal of the partnership with GoKwik is to further strengthen Cult.Sport’s presence in remote towns and cities of India where COD is a preferred mode of payment

New Delhi: Sports-first D2C brand Cult.Sport partnered with eCommerce enabler GoKwik to expand cash-on-delivery (COD) serviceability across core Indian towns and cities, the company announced in a release on Tuesday.

The D2C brand’s product range includes sporting goods, activewear, sports shoes and fitness equipment among other goods.

“We believe India is a country with a billion sports people, where only a few take the field. Therefore, we want to enable India to say ‘Yes’ to playing sport. Partnering with GoKwik will help us streamline and solve on-ground logistics challenges and be future-ready with the technology,” Shamik Sharma, managing director, Cult.Sport said.

With 44% of Cult.Sport’s orders coming from tier 3, 25% from tier 2, and 31% from tier 1 cities, the goal of the partnership with GoKwik is to further strengthen the sports brand’s presence in remote towns and cities of India where COD continues to be a preferred mode of payment, while also addressing Return to Origin (non-deliverability of order) issues.

Cult.Sport will introduce COD orders in tier three and four regions of the country, with the motive to open doors to a broader customer base and foster deeper connections with fitness enthusiasts across Bharat, said the release.

“Cult.Sport is helping India adopt an active lifestyle. Their digital-first approach in providing all fitness products under one roof has contributed to their immense growth in this sector,” Chirag Taneja, co-founder, and chief executive officer of GoKwik said.

Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cult.Sport offers crafting activewear apparel, sports shoes, cycles, fitness equipment, and sporting goods.

Founded by Chirag Taneja, Vivek Bajpai, and Ankush Talwar, GoKwik is a data and technology-led enabler, building a full-stack solution suite for eCommerce and D2C brands to help them unlock business growth. It enables eCommerce brands to deliver superlative customer experience across the shopping funnel thereby boosting conversion rates and revenue growth. It also solves for other critical pain points of the industry such as COD RTO (Return to Origin) and helps brands manage the RTO problem while offering COD as a payment channel.

With its recent addition of a third product: KwikChat, GoKwik is solving for low ROIs on marketing campaigns through 30+ Whatsapp use cases such as abandoned cart recovery, click-to-WhatsApp ad campaigns & headless checkout. 1 in 3 shoppers is already shopping on the GoKwik network which has helped 500+ brands scale their businesses with higher GMV realisation and profit margins, according to the release.