Starbucks opens outlet in Vapi

Mumbai: Starbucks, a US-based global coffeehouse chain, opened its first store in Vapi, Gujarat, Arete Group, the developer of the brand announced in a press release. Spread across 1,550 sq. ft, the outlet is located at the Galaxy High Street shopping complex.

“We are thrilled to welcome Starbucks to Galaxy High Street. We are confident that this collaboration will further enrich the overall atmosphere of Galaxy High Street, making it a sought-after destination for coffee enthusiasts and shoppers alike,” said Siraj Saiyed, Director, Arete Group.

Starbucks Corporation entered India in October 2012, starting its first store in Mumbai. The American coffee chain operates in India through collaboration with Tata Global Beverages. Together both companies have formed a 50:50 joint venture called Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., which operates all Starbucks outlets in India.

Galaxy High Street is a shopping and entertainment complex in the south of Gujarat, known for its diverse retail outlets, entertainment options, and culinary delights. It offers a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, and leisure activities.

Arete Group, established in 1990, is a diversified business conglomerate with a presence in a wide array of segments like industrial parks, real estate, retail, hospitality, and investments.