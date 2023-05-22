‘Think India Think Retail 2023: High Streets Real Estate Outlook’ by Knight Frank

This report captures the real estate footprint on these contemporary high streets as per key parameters such as store size, tenant profile, retailer category and origin

‘Think India Think Retail 2023: High Streets Real Estate Outlook’ by real estate consultancy Knight Frank is a report on 30 high streets spread across the top 8 markets in India.

Based on a primary survey of more than 4,800 modern retail outlets, this report captures the real estate footprint on these contemporary high streets as per key parameters such as store size, tenant profile, retailer category and origin.

The survey has captured all stores that are occupied and operational except vacant retail spaces on high streets. It shares an overview of the current potential of brick-and-mortar modern retail, highstreets average rents and their comparison with shopping centres.

The report also ranks the 30 high streets on the basis of a performance index based on parameters such as accessibility, physical infrastructure, parking availability, trading density and spending quotient.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

The top 8 markets in India have a total high street occupied stock of 13.2 million sq ft. NCR holds 39% of this entire stock, spread across six high streets.

44% of the total high street stock is occupied by modern retail areas and 56% is occupied by non-modern retail areas. Bengaluru and Chennai have a high concentration of modern retail areas with a 67% and 66% share respectively.

Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) in Bengaluru holds the top position in the high street ranking and four out of the top 10 high streets are in Bengaluru.

In India, Khan Market in Delhi is the most expensive high street in the case of rentals, followed by DLF Galleria in Gurugram and Linking Road in Mumbai.

Click here to access the full report