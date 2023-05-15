Starbucks opens outlet on Delhi-Meerut expressway

The outlet is located at Express way, NHAI wayside Amenities, Didwari, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: International coffeehouse chain Starbucks has opened a new outlet on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, a company official shared on social media. The outlet is located at Express way, NHAI wayside Amenities, Didwari, Uttar Pradesh.

“Whether you’re a dedicated coffee fan, or simply looking for a comfortable place to rest during your journey, the new location will be an ideal pit stop for that much-needed caffeine fix. Hop in and enjoy your favorite Starbucks beverage or grab a quick bite before hitting the road.See you there!” said Udit Shah, manager of business development at Starbucks India in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the latest outlet.

“Now serving on Delhi- Meerut expressway!!!!” he added.

Starbucks Corporation entered India in October 2012, starting its first store in Mumbai. The American coffee chain operates in India through collaboration with Tata Global Beverages. Together both companies have formed a 50:50 joint venture called Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., which operates all Starbucks outlets in India.