Tech icon of the week: Vikram Idnani of Landmark Group

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Vikram Idnani of Landmark Group
Mumbai: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Vikram Idnani
President- Chief Information Officer, Landmark Group
Vikram Idnani has 28 years of global experience, spanning 9 years in the US and the rest in India. He has served an 11-year stint as the Head- IT at Trent, where he was also the Chief Ethics Counsellor. Prior to joining Trent in 2006, he consulted for International Retail and Consumer Goods firms including Borders, Home Depot, K-Mart, and PepsiCo and interned at JD Williams (UK). He has also worked with airlines, finance, home building and healthcare industries and consulted for TCS, Syntel, and Hi-Tech Consultants. His strong program and change management skills were honed when he was a technology consultant in the US first and then in India and later as retail CIO. He brings a team-based and process-oriented outlook to new technology adoption.
Roles & Responsibilities
- To improve performance of businesses through systematic technology investment and measurement of returns
- Focus on digital strategy to drive the growth agenda through tech and people transformation, simplicity of operations and customer satisfaction
- Able to drive technology adoption through a high degree of process-orientation coupled with strong program management skills
- Hands-on development of omnichannel retail strategy for scale. Extensive experience in supply chain and fulfilment automation at scale
Education
- Alliance Manchester Business School
- Advanced Management Programme – IT strategy, 2002
- University of Mumbai, B.E, Computer Engineering, 1985 – 1989
- St. Xavier’s High School, 1974 – 1983
Skills
- Retail, Supply Chain, CX
- Digital / omnichannel strategy
- Business process improvement
- Program management
- Change management
- Strategic outsourcing
- Building effective teams
Career History & Experience
Landmark Group
President – Chief Information Officer Nov 2022 –present
Reliance Retail
Sr. Vice President / Head-IT Jun 2017 – Oct 2022
Trent Ltd.
Head-IT, Chief Ethics Counsellor Jun 2006 – Jun 2017
Syntel Inc.
Engagement Director | Sep 1995 – Jun 2006
Hi Tech Consultants Inc.
Consultant | Jan 1994 – Sep 1995
Tata Consultancy Services
Consultant | Sep 1989 – Jan 1994