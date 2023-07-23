Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Big GridIn FocusPeople

Tech icon of the week: Vikram Idnani of Landmark Group

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
3
0
Vikram Idnani, President- Chief Information Officer, Landmark Group
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Vikram Idnani of Landmark Group

Mumbai: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Vikram Idnani
President- Chief Information Officer, Landmark Group

Vikram Idnani has 28 years of global experience, spanning 9 years in the US and the rest in India. He has served an 11-year stint as the Head- IT at Trent, where he was also the Chief Ethics Counsellor. Prior to joining Trent in 2006, he consulted for International Retail and Consumer Goods firms including Borders, Home Depot, K-Mart, and PepsiCo and interned at JD Williams (UK). He has also worked with airlines, finance, home building and healthcare industries and consulted for TCS, Syntel, and Hi-Tech Consultants. His strong program and change management skills were honed when he was a technology consultant in the US first and then in India and later as retail CIO. He brings a team-based and process-oriented outlook to new technology adoption.

Roles & Responsibilities 

  • To improve performance of businesses through systematic technology investment and measurement of returns 
  • Focus on digital strategy to drive the growth agenda through tech and people transformation, simplicity of operations and customer satisfaction 
  • Able to drive technology adoption through a high degree of process-orientation coupled with strong program management skills 
  • Hands-on development of omnichannel retail strategy for scale. Extensive experience in supply chain and fulfilment automation at scale

Education 

  • Alliance Manchester Business School 
  • Advanced Management Programme – IT strategy, 2002 
  • University of Mumbai, B.E, Computer Engineering, 1985 – 1989 
  • St. Xavier’s High School, 1974 – 1983

Skills 

  • Retail, Supply Chain, CX 
  • Digital / omnichannel strategy 
  • Business process improvement 
  • Program management 
  • Change management 
  • Strategic outsourcing 
  • Building effective teams

Career History & Experience 

Landmark Group
President – Chief Information Officer Nov 2022 –present 

Reliance Retail
Sr. Vice President / Head-IT Jun 2017 – Oct 2022 

Trent Ltd.
Head-IT, Chief Ethics Counsellor Jun 2006 – Jun 2017 

Syntel Inc.
Engagement Director | Sep 1995 – Jun 2006 

Hi Tech Consultants Inc.
Consultant | Jan 1994 – Sep 1995 

Tata Consultancy Services
Consultant | Sep 1989 – Jan 1994

spot_img
Latest News
In FocusIndiaretailing Bureau -

Tech icon of the week: Vijay Varshney, Smollan India Technology Pvt Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Vijay Varshney, head of technology Middle East...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
Vijay Varshney, Smollan India Technology Pvt Ltd.

Tech icon of the week: Vijay Varshney, Smollan India Technology Pvt...

Indiaretailing Bureau -