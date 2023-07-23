Tech icon of the week: Vikram Idnani of Landmark Group

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Vikram Idnani of Landmark Group

Mumbai: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Vikram Idnani

President- Chief Information Officer, Landmark Group

Vikram Idnani has 28 years of global experience, spanning 9 years in the US and the rest in India. He has served an 11-year stint as the Head- IT at Trent, where he was also the Chief Ethics Counsellor. Prior to joining Trent in 2006, he consulted for International Retail and Consumer Goods firms including Borders, Home Depot, K-Mart, and PepsiCo and interned at JD Williams (UK). He has also worked with airlines, finance, home building and healthcare industries and consulted for TCS, Syntel, and Hi-Tech Consultants. His strong program and change management skills were honed when he was a technology consultant in the US first and then in India and later as retail CIO. He brings a team-based and process-oriented outlook to new technology adoption.

Roles & Responsibilities

To improve performance of businesses through systematic technology investment and measurement of returns

Focus on digital strategy to drive the growth agenda through tech and people transformation, simplicity of operations and customer satisfaction

Able to drive technology adoption through a high degree of process-orientation coupled with strong program management skills

Hands-on development of omnichannel retail strategy for scale. Extensive experience in supply chain and fulfilment automation at scale

Education

Alliance Manchester Business School

Advanced Management Programme – IT strategy, 2002

University of Mumbai, B.E, Computer Engineering, 1985 – 1989

St. Xavier’s High School, 1974 – 1983

Skills

Retail, Supply Chain, CX

Digital / omnichannel strategy

Business process improvement

Program management

Change management

Strategic outsourcing

Building effective teams

Career History & Experience

Landmark Group

President – Chief Information Officer Nov 2022 –present

Reliance Retail

Sr. Vice President / Head-IT Jun 2017 – Oct 2022

Trent Ltd.

Head-IT, Chief Ethics Counsellor Jun 2006 – Jun 2017

Syntel Inc.

Engagement Director | Sep 1995 – Jun 2006

Hi Tech Consultants Inc.

Consultant | Jan 1994 – Sep 1995

Tata Consultancy Services

Consultant | Sep 1989 – Jan 1994