Landmark Group founder and chairman Micky Jagtiani passes away

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
Late Micky Jagtiani, founder and chairman, Landmark Group; Source: LinkedIn
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Middle East retail magnate, Micky Jagtiani, who passed away recently has a net worth of $5.2 billion 

Mumbai: Micky Jagtiani, the founder and chairman of UAE-based multinational retail conglomerate, Landmark Group, has passed away at the age of 70, according to media reports. However, the details of his passing have not been disclosed yet. Jagtiani is survived by his wife and three children.

Also known as Mukesh Wadhumal Jagtiani, the late retail magnate drove a taxi in London before moving to Bahrain and starting A baby products shop in 1973. He built it into the Dubai-headquartered Landmark Group, which his wife Renuka Jagtiani helped him run. He expanded the business exponentially with around 50 brands and it now has over 2,200 stores across 24 countries. At present, he has a net worth of $5.2 billion.

In 1999, the Landmark Group embarked on its journey in India with the inaugural Lifestyle store in Chennai. Over the years, it has evolved into one of India’s largest retail and hospitality conglomerates. At present, the Group boasts an extensive presence, with over 630 stores spread across 145 cities, covering 9.4 million sq. ft. of retail space. It houses multiple brands including Babyshop, Splash, Max, Lifestyle, Home Box, Shoemart, Homecentre, Steve Madden, Easy Buy and more.

