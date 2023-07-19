Triumph appoints Ankur Damani as Commercial Director India and Sri Lanka

Damani will spearhead efforts to help the company achieve three-fold growth in the coming years. He will be responsible for overseeing annual revenue and P&L driving Triumph’s next chapter of growth in India and Sri Lanka.

Mumbai: Swiss intimate apparel company Triumph International has announced the appointment of Ankur Damani as the commercial director for India and Sri Lanka. In his new position, Damani will play a key role in driving growth for Triumph Lingerie by developing a robust business strategy aimed at boosting sales and maximizing retail net profit in the Indian market.

Bringing over 18 years of experience across a diverse range of international and Indian brands, Damani will spearhead efforts to achieve three-fold growth in the coming years. He will be responsible for overseeing annual revenue and P&L driving Triumph’s next chapter of growth in India and Sri Lanka.

Damani started his career at Reebok, where he spent five years driving retail operations, sales, and key account management. He was the Country Head of Le Creuset, the French premium cookware brand, where he played a significant role in expanding the brand’s presence through retail, wholesale, e-commerce, hospitality, and corporate channels.

Triumph International is a global leader in the lingerie and intimate apparel industry, offering high-quality products and innovative designs for women of all body types.