Google News
spot_img
spot_img
People

Triumph appoints Ankur Damani as Commercial Director India and Sri Lanka

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
21
0
Ankur Damani, commercial director for India and Sri Lanka, Triumph International ; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Damani will spearhead efforts to help the company achieve three-fold growth in the coming years. He will be responsible for overseeing annual revenue and P&L driving Triumph’s next chapter of growth in India and Sri Lanka. 

Mumbai: Swiss intimate apparel company Triumph International has announced the appointment of Ankur Damani as the commercial director for India and Sri Lanka. In his new position, Damani will play a key role in driving growth for Triumph Lingerie by developing a robust business strategy aimed at boosting sales and maximizing retail net profit in the Indian market.

Bringing over 18 years of experience across a diverse range of international and Indian brands, Damani will spearhead efforts to achieve three-fold growth in the coming years. He will be responsible for overseeing annual revenue and P&L driving Triumph’s next chapter of growth in India and Sri Lanka.

Damani started his career at Reebok, where he spent five years driving retail operations, sales, and key account management. He was the Country Head of Le Creuset, the French premium cookware brand, where he played a significant role in expanding the brand’s presence through retail, wholesale, e-commerce, hospitality, and corporate channels.

Triumph International is a global leader in the lingerie and intimate apparel industry, offering high-quality products and innovative designs for women of all body types.

spot_img
Latest News
FashionNehal Gautam -

Celio India outlet reopens in Navi Mumbai

The store is located at Inorbit Mall, palm beach road in Vashi Mumbai: Menswear brand Celio has reopened its outlet...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
Celio India store at Inorbit mall, Vashi

Celio India outlet reopens in Navi Mumbai

Nehal Gautam -