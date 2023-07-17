Reliance Trends opens one more outlet in Gujarat

The latest Reliance Trends outlet is at Surat

Mumbai: Lifestyle brand Reliance Trends has launched one more outlet in the state of Gujarat. The latest outlet is at Surat and boasts the store format’s new brand identity and tech features, a company official announced on social media.

“Here we come unveiling the Trends new identity store. A newer version of Trends which is more refreshing and Tech-enabled store. Come and check out the latest in-store experience that we as a brand and company have to offer to everyone,” Sunita Dewangan, chief manager- visual merchandiser, Reliance Retail, posted on LinkedIn.

IndiaRetailing.com has reached out to the company for details of the store, which will be updated as soon as they are received.

Launched in 2007, Reliance Trends is parented by Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., the holding company of all the retail businesses of Reliance Industries. The fashion brand sells Indian and global brands along with its own private brands including Rio, Fig, Avaasa, Fusion, Hushh and Frendz. The typical size of Trends stores as per the brand’s website ranges between 8,000 and 24,000 square feet.

