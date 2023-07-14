Google News
Shoppers Stop’s Intune opens outlet in Mumbai

By Nehal Gautam
Intune outlet at Lodha Xperia Mall, Mumbai ; Source: LinkedIn
Intune launched its first store in Hyderabad on 2 June 2023

Mumbai: Department store chain Shoppers Stop’s fashion format store, Intune has opened its new outlet in Mumbai, a company official announced on social media.

It is located at Lodha Xperia Mall, Kalyan – Shilphata Rd Palava, Dombivli, Maharashtra. Intune launched its first store in Hyderabad on 2 June 2023. Read more about it here.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 98 department stores in 52 cities, the Company also operates 10 premium home concept stores – HomeStop, 142 speciality beauty stores including M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty, and 25 airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 M sq. ft.

