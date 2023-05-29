spot_img
Shoppers Stop to foray into value segment from Hyderabad

Nehal Gautam
Shoppers Stop will open its first affordable fashion format store Intune in Hyderabad on 2 June 2023

Mumbai: Department store chain Shoppers Stop Ltd. will open the first store of its affordable fashion format Intune in Hyderabad on 2 June 2023, according to sources. News about Shoppers Stop getting into value fashion has been doing the rounds for a couple of months and while the company is yet to officially launch Intune, the products under the brand are already present on its official website for purchase.

Sources said that for Intune, the brand is expected to adopt a sharp pricing strategy, to gain a foothold in the industry. It is expected to cater to young families with trendy fashion, and good quality at a great price. Intune will also cater to kids’ fashion with cool pocket-friendly trendy fashion, great quality, and good fits starting as low as Rs 199.

The value format segment is heating up with several companies including Reliance Retail eyeing entry into the segment. There are two other leading players in the segment which include Tata-owned Zudio and Landmark-owned Max. IndiaRetailing reported that encouraged by the success of Zudio, the Tata Group is planning to add around 130 stores this calendar year to its 350 stores, taking the store count to slightly shy of 500. Read more about it here.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 98 department stores in 52 cities, the Company also operates 10 premium home concept stores – HomeStop, 142 specialty beauty stores including M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty, and 25 airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 M sq. ft.

Shoppers Stop opened its first premium Home Stop format store in Dehradun recently. The store is located at Centrio Mall, which aims to provide end-to-end home decor solutions under one roof. Read more about it here.

