Shoppers Stop launches first Home Stop store in Dehradun

New Delhi: Omni-channel fashion and beauty department store Shoppers Stop has opened its first premium Home Stop format store in Dehradun. The store is located at Centrio Mall, which aims to provide end-to-end home decor solutions under one roof.

The Dehradun store is the tenth Home Stop format store and promises to deliver a unique shopping experience to customers looking to spruce up their homes with high-quality, modern and contemporary decor and furnishing products. The store features a specially curated collection of furniture, bedding, bath and kitchen accessories, home decor items, and appliances that will give your home a refreshing touch of elegance and sophistication.

The HomeStop store in Dehradun will also house a collection of home decor and furnishing industry brands. From Noritake, Ellementry, Meyer, Spaces, Spread, Ddecor, Maspar, Obsessions, Corelle, Wonderchef, FnS, and Webber, to Tiger and Rosemoore, the store will feature an array of products from these brands, making it the perfect destination for all home decor needs.

“We are excited to bring our premium Home Stop format store to Dehradun, and we look forward to serving customers in the city and surrounding areas,” said Venu Nair, Customer Care Associate MD and CEO at Shoppers Stop.

“We have curated the store’s product selection to cater to the tastes and preferences of our customers at reasonable prices, and we believe that the store’s opening will be a positive development for the city’s retail landscape.”

Shoppers Stop’s Home Stop format store in Dehradun is a one-stop shop for home decor and furnishing needs. It will also provide employment opportunities to residents and contribute to the city’s economy.

Home Stop is offering a variety of products across all categories in the home segment including home adornments, bed and bath, furniture, kitchen appliances and accessories, and window fashion amongst others. It carries products from domestic and international brands such as Soulflower, Portico, Spaces, Spirella, Interdesign, Blue Water, Progressive, Norpro, Umbra, Trideau, Joseph & Joseph, OXO, Lock & Lock, Corelle, Wham, Whitmore, Pasabache, Luminarc, Lucaris, and Bohemia Philips.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 98 department stores in 52 cities, the Company also operates 10 premium home concept stores – HomeStop, 142 specialty beauty stores including M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty and 25 airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 M sq. ft.

Shoppers Stop is home to one of the country’s longest running loyalty program ‘First Citizen’. The Company’s shopping assistance service, ‘Personal Shopper’ is revolutionising the way Indians shop, bringing more value, comfort, and convenience to customer experiences. The brand’s diversified Omni-channel offer’s spans over 800 recognised brands across a range of products that together serve as an overarching objective of delivering customer delight.