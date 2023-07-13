Bath & Body Works opens 5th store in Bengaluru

Situated at Forum Mall, South Bengaluru, the new store is the 32nd brick-and-mortar retail outlet of Bath & Body Works in India

Bengaluru: American personal care and fragrance brand Bath & Body Works has launched its 5th store in Bengaluru, wrote the retail gian Apparel Group India on social media. Situated at Forum Mall, South Bengaluru, the new store is the 32nd brick-and-mortar retail outlet of Bath & Body Works in India.

“We are proud to announce the opening of the Bath & Body Works new store at Forum Falcon Mall making it the 5th store in Bengaluru and the 32nd in India,” said Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the store.

In May 2023, the retailer launched its first high-street store in India in Bengaluru at Indira Nagar. Other Bath & Body Works exclusive stores in Bengaluru are situated at Whitefield ( Phoenix Market City), Ashok Nagar (Garuda Mall) and Binnipete (Lulu Global Mall).

Headquartered in Ohio, Bath & Body Works was founded in 1990 as a retail store chain that sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles. The brand retails through over 1,800 company-operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations according to the company website.

Bath & Body Works entered the Indian market by partnering with Apparel Group India in 2018. The company also retails its products in India through beauty and fashion e-tailers like Nykaa, Myntra, and Amazon.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from Bath & Body Works, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.