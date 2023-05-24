spot_img
Bath & Body Works opens store in Delhi

The new Bath & Body Works store is at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi

New Delhi: American personal care and fragrance brand Bath & Body Works opens its 29th store in Delhi, revealed Apparel Group, the company behind the brand, on social media. The store is located at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

“Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd. opened its 29th Bath and Body Works store, at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi,” wrote the Apparel Group in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store. 

It entered the Indian market by partnering with retail giant Apparel Group India in 2018 and opened its first retail store at the Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi. The brand launched its own e-commerce platform in India in 2019.

In addition to stores, the brand also retails its products in the country through beauty and fashion e-tailers like Nykaa, Myntra and Amazon.

Apparel Group markets a host of global brands in India including Aldo, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret. The company is aggressively planning to expand in India and plans to open 20 department stores in the country. Read more about it here.

Headquartered in Ohio, Bath & Body Works was founded in 1990 as a retail store chain that sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles. The brand retails through over 1,800 company-operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations according to the company website. Recently, the brand unveiled its first high-street store. Read more about it here.

