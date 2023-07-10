Korum Mall hosts end-of-season-sale with up to 70% Off

The 45 days-long sale will feature a wide variety of products, including fashion, lifestyle, and footwear from brands like Westside, Reliance Trends, Fab India, Giordano Zudio, Max, Fashion Factory, etc
Mumbai: Korum Mall at Thane, a suburb of Mumbai, is hosting its annual end-of-season sale till 15 August 2023, the company announced in a press release.
The mall offers incredible offers across various brands including fashion, accessories, electronics, home décor, games and food.
During this time, shoppers can enjoy up to 70% off at more than 100 brands. The 45 days-long sale will feature various products, including fashion, lifestyle, and footwear from brands like Westside, Reliance Trends, Fab India, Giordano Zudio, Max, Fashion Factory, etc.
Deva Jyotula, vice president, retail-Korum Mall said “Customers win exciting prizes like gold coins, consumer durables and unconditional vouchers making Korum Mall one of the most sought shopping destinations in Thane. Thousands of shoppers wait for these exciting deals as well as participate in the lucky draw we hold every year. And this year shopping gets more thrilling as we recently opened more than 25 brands which also turned out to be the customer’s favourite.”
Since its launch in 2009, Korum Mall has won 58 National and International Awards. The grand atrium covering 25,000 sq. ft. hosts various events for more than 270 days a year.