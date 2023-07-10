Korum Mall hosts end-of-season-sale with up to 70% Off

The 45 days-long sale will feature a wide variety of products, including fashion, lifestyle, and footwear from brands like Westside, Reliance Trends, Fab India, Giordano Zudio, Max, Fashion Factory, etc

Mumbai: Korum Mall at Thane, a suburb of Mumbai, is hosting its annual end-of-season sale till 15 August 2023, the company announced in a press release.

The mall offers incredible offers across various brands including fashion, accessories, electronics, home décor, games and food.

During this time, shoppers can enjoy up to 70% off at more than 100 brands. The 45 days-long sale will feature various products, including fashion, lifestyle, and footwear from brands like Westside, Reliance Trends, Fab India, Giordano Zudio, Max, Fashion Factory, etc.