Sports goods retailer Decathlon opens store in Andhra Pradesh

Bengaluru: French sports goods chain Decathlon has launched a new store in Andhra Pradesh, a company official wrote on social media. The outlet is spread across 4000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Prakasam Nagar, Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

“It’s our pleasure to announce the new store launch of Decathlon in Rajahmundry,” said Biswajit Patnaik, managing director of Mandate & Beyond Advisory Pvt. Ltd., a real estate finance firm.

Decathlon was founded in 1976 by French businessman Michel Leclercq with its first store in Lille, France. Currently, the company owns over 2080 stores in 56 countries and regions, according to the company website.

The sports retailer entered India in 2009 and opened its first store in Bengaluru on Sarjapur Road. The company came to India as a cash-and-carry retailer and was approved for single-brand retail in 2013.

Recently, Decathlon introduced its B2B (business to business) website with the aim of delivering over 6000 sports equipment and apparel related to 60 sports to B2B partners.