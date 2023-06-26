Decathlon India launches B2B website

The new website will aim to deliver over 6000 sports equipment and apparel related to 60 sports to B2B partners

Mumbai: Sports goods chain Decathlon has introduced its B2B website, the company announced in a press release.

The new website will aim for delivering over 6000 sports equipment and apparel related to 60 sports to B2B partners. Registration on the B2B portal will be free of charge.

“The launch of our new website signifies our steadfast dedication to offering holistic solutions for organizations in search of top-notch sports equipment and services. By extending this provision, we solidify our standing as a reliable and trustworthy partner within the Indian sports community and beyond, fostering the overall growth and advancement of sports throughout the country,” Urender Singh, head of B2B channel, Decathlon India, said.

For nearly five years, Decathlon Sports India has been serving its B2B partners. This has helped the brand earn the trust of over 13,000 organizations across more than 750 towns nationwide. It has forged partnerships with corporates, schools, hotels, sports clubs and PSUs, fostering strong relationships and mutual growth. Furthermore, Decathlon has also partnered with over 1050 army units delivering sports equipment and vital products necessary for survival in demanding settings such as high-altitude regions. The brand is available on Government E-Marketplaces as original equipment manufacturers with more than 1000 Made in India products, to cater to government organisations.