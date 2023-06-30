Google News
KFC opens another outlet in Punjab

KFC, Moga Punjab
An editor with over 20 years of experience across industry verticals and content formats from tabloids to magazines, he is the Deputy Group Managing Editor at Images Group.

While the latest KFC outlet is at Moga, earlier this month, KFC opened an outlet at Sangrur in Punjab

New Delhi: Quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain KFC that specializes in American-style fried chicken has opened its latest outlet at Moga in Punja, an official announced on social media on Thursday.

“Happy to announce the opening of KFC at Moga, Punjab. This is our #153 KFC in the North Region,” wrote Rahul Kumar, NSO (new store opening) head North – KFC, while sharing pictures of the new store and tagging Sapphire Foods India Limited, one of the two companies that run the Yum! Brands owned KFC in India.

KFC Moga, Punjab
KFC Moga, Punjab

KFC has been aggressively expanding its footprint across the country. From March to April, the company opened more than eight outlets in various cities including New Delhi, Pune, Aurangabad, Dehradun and Chennai. Earlier in June, KFC opened one more outlet in Punjab at Sangrur. Read more about it here.

Sapphire Foods is one of the two franchises that owns and operates KFC restaurants in India, the other being Devyani International. Both companies are franchise operators of Yum! Brands in India. In addition to India, Sapphire Foods also operates KFC in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Today, the company owns over 460 KFC stores in 81 cities across the country. Founded in 2015, Sapphire Foods India Ltd. also operates fast-food restaurant chains Taco Bell and Pizza Hut in India.

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1930. The QSR chain opened its first India outlet in Bengaluru in 1995. Currently, KFC operates more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories.

Select Citywalk opens 4 new stores in June

The new stores opened at Select Citywalk include Choko la, Raymond, Looks Salon and Home Stop New Delhi: Saket-based Select...

