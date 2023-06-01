KFC opens restaurant in Punjab

The newly-opened KFC restaurant is located in Sangrur, Punjab

New Delhi:Fast food restaurant chain KFC has launched a new outlet in Punjab, Sapphire Foods India Ltd., the franchisee for KFC in the country, said in a social media post. The newrestaurant is located at Sangrur in Punjab.

“We are delighted to announce our new restaurant in Sangrur, Punjab! If you are a fan of the best fried chicken there is, look no further! Come dig into fried chicken that is ultra-crispy and bursting with flavor. Experience the signature KFC crunch and come back for more,” wrote Sapphire Foods India Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while also sharing pictures of the new store.

KFC is expanding its retail footprint in India with the launch of restaurants in different locations across the country. In a span of one month (March-April) the company opened more than eight outlets in various cities including New Delhi, Pune, Aurangabad, Dehradun and Chennai. Recently, KFC also opened a store in Pondicherry. Read more about it here.

Sapphire Foods is one of the two franchisees that owns and operates KFC restaurants in India, the other being Devyani International. Both companies are franchise operators of Yum! Brands in India. In addition to India, Sapphire foods also operates KFC in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Today, the company owns over 460 KFC stores in 81 cities across the country. Founded in 2015, Sapphire Foods India Ltd. also operates fast-food restaurant chains Taco Bell and Pizza Hut in India.

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1930. The QSR chain opened its first India outlet in Bengaluru in 1995. Currently, KFC operates more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories.