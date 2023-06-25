Tech icon of the week: Sandeep Jabbal, Shoppers Stop

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Sandeep Jabbal, Chief Digital Transformation and IT Officer, Shoppers Stop, this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Sandeep Jabbal

Sandeep Jabbal is a tech industry veteran with over 18+ years of experience. Specialized in retail information technology, he has been associated with some of the bigger retail players from the industry and has been responsible for major transformation thorough his journey. Jabbal has vast experience in strategic IT leadership, IT operations, programme management and digital transformation. In his past experiences, Jabbal has served as Vice President – IT at Jubilant Foodworks, Marks and Spencer Reliance India. He has delivered large IT projects in diversified domains, including FMCG, retail, finance, and manufacturing, in his earlier stint.



Roles & Responsibilities

– Strong leadership and support

– Digital transformation initiatives

– IT operations

– Program management



Education

– Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.), Mechanical engineering

1995 – 2000

– Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

MBA, Marketing and Finance, 2002 – 2004



Skills

– Information technology infrastructure library

– Retail

– Technology road mapping

– Systems, applications, and products

– Software development life cycle

– Point of sale

– Enterprise mobility

Career History & Experience

– Shoppers Stop

Customer Care Associate and Chief Digital

Transformation and Information Officer

May 2022– present

– Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.

VP Information technology

Feb 2018- May 2022

– Marks and Spencer Reliance India Ltd.

Head- IT

Aug 2010- Feb 2018

– Birlasoft

Project Manager

Oct 2004– June 2010

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.