Tech icon of the week: Sandeep Jabbal, Shoppers Stop

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Sandeep Jabbal, Chief Digital Transformation and IT Officer, Shoppers Stop, this week
New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Sandeep Jabbal
Sandeep Jabbal is a tech industry veteran with over 18+ years of experience. Specialized in retail information technology, he has been associated with some of the bigger retail players from the industry and has been responsible for major transformation thorough his journey. Jabbal has vast experience in strategic IT leadership, IT operations, programme management and digital transformation. In his past experiences, Jabbal has served as Vice President – IT at Jubilant Foodworks, Marks and Spencer Reliance India. He has delivered large IT projects in diversified domains, including FMCG, retail, finance, and manufacturing, in his earlier stint.
Roles & Responsibilities
– Strong leadership and support
– Digital transformation initiatives
– IT operations
– Program management
Education
– Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.), Mechanical engineering
1995 – 2000
– Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
MBA, Marketing and Finance, 2002 – 2004
Skills
– Information technology infrastructure library
– Retail
– Technology road mapping
– Systems, applications, and products
– Software development life cycle
– Point of sale
– Enterprise mobility
Career History & Experience
– Shoppers Stop
Customer Care Associate and Chief Digital
Transformation and Information Officer
May 2022– present
– Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
VP Information technology
Feb 2018- May 2022
– Marks and Spencer Reliance India Ltd.
Head- IT
Aug 2010- Feb 2018
– Birlasoft
Project Manager
Oct 2004– June 2010
This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.