spot_img
spot_img
In FocusPeople

Tech icon of the week: Sandeep Jabbal, Shoppers Stop

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
1
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Sandeep Jabbal, Chief Digital Transformation and IT Officer, Shoppers Stop, this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Sandeep Jabbal
Sandeep Jabbal is a tech industry veteran with over 18+ years of experience. Specialized in retail information technology, he has been associated with some of the bigger retail players from the industry and has been responsible for major transformation thorough his journey. Jabbal has vast experience in strategic IT leadership, IT operations, programme management and digital transformation. In his past experiences, Jabbal has served as Vice President – IT at Jubilant Foodworks, Marks and Spencer Reliance India. He has delivered large IT projects in diversified domains, including FMCG, retail, finance, and manufacturing, in his earlier stint.

Roles & Responsibilities
– Strong leadership and support
– Digital transformation initiatives
– IT operations
– Program management

Education
– Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.), Mechanical engineering
1995 – 2000
– Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
MBA, Marketing and Finance, 2002 – 2004

Skills
– Information technology infrastructure library
– Retail
– Technology road mapping
– Systems, applications, and products
– Software development life cycle
– Point of sale
– Enterprise mobility

Career History & Experience
– Shoppers Stop
Customer Care Associate and Chief Digital
Transformation and Information Officer
May 2022– present
– Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
VP Information technology
Feb 2018- May 2022
– Marks and Spencer Reliance India Ltd.
Head- IT
Aug 2010- Feb 2018
– Birlasoft
Project Manager
Oct 2004– June 2010

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

spot_img
Latest News
Big GridKshama Dhir -

Surviving Financial crunch: The power of effective financial governance for startups

By implementing strong financial and operational management systems, leveraging finances with a mix of equity and debt, segregating duties,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In