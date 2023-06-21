Chai Sutta Bar opens 20 outlets in 2 months

These Chai Sutta Bar retail outlets have been opened over April and May in different cities across the country

New Delhi: Chai Sutta Bar (CSB) has opened 20 new outlets in the last two months, announced the brand in a press release on Wednesday. The outlets are spread across different cities in India including Lucknow, Khalilabad (Uttar Pradesh), Ghaziabad, Chapra (Bihar), and Chennai among others.

“As we open these new outlets in different cities, we are not only expanding our footprint but also spreading the joy of tea to even more people. Our future goals are ambitious yet rooted in our commitment to quality and innovation. We envision Chai Sutta Bar becoming the go-to tea destination for tea enthusiasts across the nation,” said Anubhav Dubey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Chai Sutta Bar.

Recently, the tea chain also revealed its plans to open 50 new outlets in South India by the end of the year. Read more about it here.

Launched in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak, Chai Sutta Bar is known for its concept of serving tea in a kulhad (mud cups). By using 4.5 lakhs kulhads per day across its outlets in the country, the brand contributes to the livelihood of over 500 potter families, the release added.