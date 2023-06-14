Chai Sutta Bar plans to expand in South India

By the end of the year, Chai Sutta Bar plans to open more than 50 outlets in South India

New Delhi: Chai Sutta Bar, a tea chain, plans to open more than 50 outlets in South India by the end of this year, announced the brand in a press release on Tuesday. This decision is in response to the brand’s growing popularity in the region, the release added.

“This expansion is a testament to the love and support we have received from our customers. We are excited to bring our unique tea experiences to even more people and be a part of the vibrant South Indian tea culture,” said Anubhav Dubey, co-founder and chief executive officer, Chai Sutta Bar

“We look forward to creating cozy spaces where tea lovers can connect, unwind, and enjoy our delightful teas. With our continued growth, we remain committed to providing employment opportunities and contributing to society,” Dubey added.

Launched in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak, Chai Sutta Bar is known for its concept of serving tea in kulhad. With the usage of 4.5 lakhs kulhad per day across their franchise outlets in the country, the brand contributed to the livelihood of over 500 potter families.