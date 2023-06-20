Indian Terrain opens store in Uttar Pradesh

Spread across 750 sq. ft., the newly launched retail outlet is located at Lulu Mall in Lucknow

Mumbai: Indian Terrain, a men’s high-street fashion brand launched its latest store in Uttar Pradesh, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday. Located at Lucknow’s Lulu Mall, the store is spread across 750 sq. ft. Uttar Pradesh’s 10th Indian Terrain store was inaugurated by popular Indian Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav.

Commenting on the occasion, Charath Narasimhan, managing director – Indian Terrain, said, “The phenomenal response we have received from the people of Uttar Pradesh has enabled us to reach this milestone and Lucknow has always been a preferred market for Indian Terrain. Our 10th exclusive outlet in Uttar Pradesh at Lulu Mall signifies our resolute commitment to providing men with contemporary style.”

The outlet offers an array of clothing options for men along with a variety of accessories collection including wallets and belts.

The brand was founded by Venky Rajagopal with the aim of providing men in India with premium smart-casual clothing. It was launched in 2000 and it de-merged from Celebrity Fashions Limited, the parent company, in 2010.

The brand retails across the country through over 250 exclusive outlets, 1500 multi-brand outlets and more than 600 doors of large format stores such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, and Central and other e-commerce platforms.