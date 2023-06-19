Pizza Hut opens outlet in Madhya Pradesh

The outlet is located at City Mall, Barhi Road in Katni

Mumbai: QSR chain, Pizza Hut recently opened its latest outlet in Madhya Pradesh, announced a company official on social media. The outlet is located at City Mall, Barhi Road in Katni.

“It’s a Pleasure to Announce Pizza Hut is Now Open @ City Mall Katni (Mp),” Vijay Ahuja, business development manager (Central India), KFC and Pizza Hut, posted on LinkedIn.

Yum Brands-owned pizza chain Pizza Hut India is currently the second-largest store network in India in the QSR segment after Domino’s with a presence at 787 locations across the country, according to a recent survey by GapMaps. Yum Brands operate quick service restaurant globally under the brands Taco Bell, KFC, etc.

Pizza Hut ventured into the Indian market in June 1996, establishing its first restaurant in Bangalore. It became the pioneering international restaurant chain in this category.