Fastest Domino’s pizza maker in India; winner bakes in 71 seconds

New Delhi: At the recently held National Fastest Pizza Maker competition by Domino’s parent Jubilant FoodWorks, Md. Salim emerged as the winner, creating three large pizzas in just 71.56 seconds, the brand announced on social media. The competition was held at the company’s corporate office in Noida.

Contestants from four regions across the country participated in the competition, vying to make three large pizzas in the shortest possible time as a post on the company’s official LinkedIn page.

“After a fierce competition, Md. Salim (North Region) emerged as the winner, creating three large pizzas in a mere 71.56 seconds. Pratap Chandra Biswas (East Region) was the runner-up, completing the task in 78.85 seconds, and Srinath Reddy (South Region) was the second runner-up, taking 80.78 seconds,” the company said in the post.

Indian food service company Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. holds the franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. since 1995 to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The company received a nod for operating the franchise and Nepal in November 2022. Read more about it here. Also, the food chain has recently started a 20-minute delivery service in Bengaluru.

The first Domino’s Pizza outlet in India was opened in New Delhi in 1996. Currently, the QSR (quick service restaurant) chain operates over 1,760 Domino’s restaurants in 387 cities across the country.