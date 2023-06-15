While Domino’s is present at 1500 locations in India, Pizza Hut and KFC are present in 787 and 769 locations, respectively

Mumbai: Pizza chains Domino’s and Pizza Hut and fried chicken chain KFC have been identified as the top three Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains in India by store count by GapMaps, a cloud-based data intelligence platform in its survey of QSRs in the country.

Domino’s aces the list for having the most prominent store network with over 1,500 locations across India, according to The Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Retail Network Report in India for 2023. Apart from having the maximum number of locations across India, Domino’s also has at least one store in almost all of the 86 cities with a population exceeding 10 lakh residents. Additionally, it claims a substantial presence in 211 cities with over 5 lakh residents.

Its competitor Pizza Hut follows close at its heels with a presence at 787 locations across the country, to become the second-largest store network in India in the QSR segment.

Next on the list is the fried chicken chain KFC with a presence at 769 locations across India.

The report tracks store counts and market penetration of 13 leading QSR and fast food brands across 6,000 locations in India.

Other tracked brands including, Wow! Momo and McDonald’s, maintain sizable store networks too, each with a presence at over 500 locations.

Except for Domino’s, the report shows that tracked brands do not have established store networks in tier 2 cities, which encompass cities with populations ranging from 5 lakh to 10 lakh residents.

In cities with less than 5 lakh residents, the store networks of the tracked brands are relatively limited. Typically, these smaller cities only have stores present if there is an additional significant driver of sales beyond the local residents, such as a major passing highway, a tourist precinct, or a satellite/commuter city.

Founded in 2013, GapMaps is an Australian company that advises businesses to make better location decisions by integrating the latest socio-demographic, economic, customer and competitor intel its platform GapMaps Live. GapMaps Live can be found in 23 countries, with more than 500 clients across fast food, cafe, health and fitness among other sectors.