Domino’s launches container store at Guwahati

Domino’s has recently introduced its new container store at Royal Global University in Guwahati, which is its first such store in East India

New Delhi: US-based fast food chain Domino’s has launched a new container store at Royal Global University in Guwahati, a company official announced on social media.

This is the brand’s first such store in East India, Suddhasheel Choudhury, deputy general manager, Regional Business Development head at Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. East India wrote in a Linkedin post.

“Domino’s Pizza Container Model, 1st in East Region Royal Global University, Guwahati. Lookout many more to come near you,” Choudhury wrote in his post.

Domino’s introduced the concept of container stores globally in 2021 when it opened its first such store in Tawa, New Zealand, as per retail blog Insideretail.co.nz. Its design differs from the chain’s usual restaurant layout. It is more compact and has an optimised internal layout, the blog said. The Tawa store is similar to a drive-through where customers pick up their food from the store window and eat in the sitting area outside.

According to the blog, the concept was launched to reduce the delivery distance and ensure better quality pizzas while reducing footprint area. In New Zealand, Domino’s aimed to achieve a 10-minute delivery with container stores.

In India too, Domino’s has been working on reducing delivery times and introduced a 20-minute delivery at 170 stores across Bengaluru in March 2023. Read more about it here.

Indian food service company Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd holds the franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. since 1995 to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The company received a nod to operate the franchise and Nepal in November 2022. Read more about it here. The first Domino’s Pizza outlet in India was opened in New Delhi in 1996.

As of March 2023, the QSR (quick service restaurant) chain operated over 1,760 Domino’s restaurants in 387 cities nationwide.