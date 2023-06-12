QSR chain Wow Chicken by Wow! Momo opens outlet in Mumbai

Located at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla in Mumbai, this is the 35th store of the fast food chain Wow Chicken

Mumbai: Multi-brand quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Wow! Momo Foods has opened the latest outlet of its brand Wow! Chicken in Mumbai, Maharashtra, a company official announced on social media. Located at Phoenix Marketcity Mall at Kurla in Mumbai, it is the 35th store of Wow! Chicken across India.

“Glad to Announce the launch of our 35th Wow! Chicken Restaurant at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla in Mumbai #WowChicken by Wow! Momo is growing from strength to strength,” Sagar Daryani, co-founder and chief executive officer, Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd. posted on LinkedIn. Daryani was also a part of Images Group’s PRC 2023 held in Mumbai.

Last year, Wow! Momo launched its third brand Wow! Chicken, with Wow Momo and Wow China being the first two. The brand is now available across all leading national and regional modern trade chains and e-commerce and quick commerce platforms. It is currently present in around 13 Indian cities including Trivandrum, Siliguri, Udaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kochi, Chennai, and Lucknow, among others.

Launched in August 2008, Wow! Momo now has over 500 outlets across 27 cities. The QSR chain is expected to end the financial year with a topline of over Rs 450 crores as opposed to Rs 220 crores recorded in the last fiscal year. It is planning to open over 250 Wow! Momo outlets in the financial year 2024, the company had shared in release in March 2023 in which it announced the launch of its first Wow! Eats store in Chennai.