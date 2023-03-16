Wow! Momo Foods launches its first Wow! Eats outlet in Chennai

Wow! Eats plans to open 10 such outlets in the first quarter of the financial year 2024

Mumbai: QSR momo chain Wow! Momo Foods launched its first Wow! Eats store in Chennai with all its brands under one roof – Wow! Momo, Wow! China and Wow! Chicken. The same concept will also be extended online with the Wow! Eats App where the consumers can place an order both for dine-in and delivery.

“We believe that consumers want diversity of taste through unity of window; the future is not about owning a share of the marketplace; rather it is going to be about owning a share of the stomach through multiple branded occasions,” said Sagar Daryani, chief executive officer and co-founder, Wow! Momo Foods.

Commenting on the announcement, Murali Krishnan, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Wow! Momo Foods said, “With Wow! Eats, we’re on a mission to enter the pure platform play; tripling our might and machinery to give consumers a diverse choice and strategically own a larger share of the stomach.”

In addition to the first outlet, the company plans to open 10 more Wow! Eats stores in the first quarter of the financial year 2024, including two in Hyderabad, one in Chennai, two in Kolkata, one in Bhubaneshwar and more across key metro cities, said the brand in the release.

Last year, Wow! Momo launched its third brand Wow! Chicken. It’s now available across all leading national and regional modern trade chain and across all leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

Launched in August 2008, Wow! Momo has now over 500 outlets across 27 cities. The QSR chain is expected to end the financial year with a topline of over Rs 450 crores as opposed to Rs 220 crores recorded in the last fiscal year. It is planning to open over 250 Wow! Momo outlets in the financial year 2024.