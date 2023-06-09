India D2C Summit & Awards 2023 Honours Trailblazing Brands and Professionals

House of Chikankari, Plum Goodness, Accessorize London, Lavie and T.A.C among the Winners at IMAGES India D2C Awards 2023

Mumbai: The second edition of the highly anticipated India D2C Summit and Awards 2023 (D2C 2023) presented by DHL and powered by GreenHonchos concluded on a high note, recognizing and celebrating the outstanding achievements of D2C brands and professionals.

The event, held on 07 June and 08 June 2023 at The Westin Powai, Mumbai, witnessed industry leaders, experts, and visionaries coming together to acknowledge and applaud the achievements of the awardees.

The IMAGES India D2C Awards 2023, powered by DHL, was the grand finale of the esteemed event, recognizing and honouring exceptional achievements of D2C players. The prestigious awards highlighted the remarkable success stories and innovations within the D2C industry in India.

The awards recognised excellence in various categories representing different sectors, ranging from apparel and accessories to beauty and technology implementation.The event ended with cocktails and celebrations, providing a festive atmosphere for the attendees to network and celebrate the remarkable achievements of the D2C industry in India.

The esteemed jury members played a crucial role in the selection and recognition of the outstanding brands and professionals in the D2C industry. The jury comprised highly respected and influential individuals from diverse backgrounds. Ashish Dhir, Executive Vice President (Consumer and Retail) at 1Lattice, along with Arjun Vaidya, Ventures Lead – India at Verlinvest; Rishav Jain, MD at Alvarez & Marsal; and Vamshi Reddy, Partner at Kalaari Capital, brought their expertise and insights to the evaluation process. Véronique Poles, Luxury Lifestyle Fashion Consultant and Advisor – India at Poles Luxe Consulting, and Nandini Kelkar, Vice President – Customer Analytics at Frost & Sullivan (MEASA), played integral roles in the selection process. Rajiv Vaishnav, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund; Pankaj Jaju, Founder & CEO of Metta Capital Advisors LLP, and Shreyans Gangwal, Principal at Fireside Ventures, provided their valuable perspectives. Additionally, Sanil Sachar, Co-founder and Partner at Huddle; Surabhi Purwar, Principal at Titan Capital; Anand Shankar, Vice President at Sharrp Ventures; Karunesh Vohra, Catalyst at Business of Design; and Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder of White Rivers Media, lent their expertise to the evaluation process. Lastly, Barathi Srinivasan, Partner at Kearney, contributed to the comprehensive assessment of the nominees.

Among the esteemed awardees at the India D2C Summit & Awards 2023 were:

The IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year in the Apparel category was won by House of Chikankari. The award was presented by Dhruv Thakkar – Senior Director – Business Development at DHL Supply Chain India.

Accessorize London and Lavie were the winners of the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year in the Accessories & Lifestyle category. The award was presented by Dhruv Thakkar – Senior Director – Business Development at DHL Supply Chain India.

Zouk received the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year in the Footwear category. The award was presented by Suresh Sivaraj – Director – Solution Design at DHL Supply Chain India.

T.A.C (The Ayurveda Company) was awarded the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year in the Beauty & Personal Care category. The award was presented by Suresh Sivaraj – Director – Solution Design at DHL Supply Chain India.

Kapiva and Upakarma Ayurveda were recognized as the winners of the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year in the Fitness & Wellness category. The award was presented by Piyush Kumar, Marketing head, Centric Software and Ashish Dhir, Executive Vice President (Consumer and Retail), 1Lattice.

Anveshan was honoured as the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year in the Food category. The award was presented by Piyush Kumar, Marketing head, Centric Software and Ashish Dhir, Executive Vice President (Consumer and Retail), 1Lattice.

VAHDAM® India received the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year in the Beverages category. The award was presented by Vijay Choudhary, Head of Growth, BharatX.

Haus & Kinder and SleepyCat were acknowledged as the winners of the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year in the Home & Home Essentials category. The award was presented by Vijay Choudhary, Head of Growth, BharatX.

Nirmalaya was recognized as the winner of the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year in the Speciality category. The award was presented by Navin Joshua, Founder and Director, GreenHonchos.

Varco Leg Care was honoured with the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Launch of the Year award. The award was presented by Navin Joshua, Founder and Director, GreenHonchos.

IGP received the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Marketing Campaign of the Year in the Celebrity Endorsement category. The award was presented by Ajit Kulkarni, Director – Sales, PayU & Rajendra Kalkar – President (Malls) & Whole Time Director – The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

LetsDressUp was acknowledged for the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Marketing Campaign of the Year in the Launch category. The award was presented by Ajit Kulkarni, Director – Sales, PayU & Rajendra Kalkar – President (Malls) & Whole Time Director – The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Plum Goodness received the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Marketing Campaign of the Year in the Offline Marketing category. The award was presented by Tanya Sharma – Senior Manager, Marketing – Go Kwik.

Phool was recognized for the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Marketing Campaign of the Year in the Social Media category. The award was presented by Asad Khatau, Head of Sales and Partnerships, Interakt and Véronique Poles, Advisor – India, Poles Luxe Consulting.

IGP was honoured as the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year in the Delivery / Logistics Excellence category. The award was presented by Asad Khatau, Head of Sales and Partnerships, Interakt and Véronique Poles, Advisor – India, Poles Luxe Consulting.

Shobitam was acknowledged for the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year in the Tech Implementation category. The award was presented by Rohit Khetan, VP Marketing and Strategy, Ginesys.

Assembly and Something’s Brewing were recognized for the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Innovation of the Year in the Customer Base Management category. The award was presented by Rohit Khetan, VP of Marketing and Strategy, Ginesys.

Wellbeing Nutrition received the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Innovation of the Year in the Product category. The award was presented by Inayat Guram, Director, Enterprise Innovation, Logic ERP Solutions.

Bare Necessities was acknowledged for the IMAGES Most Admired D2C Innovation of the Year in the Packaging category. The award was presented by Inayat Guram, Director, Enterprise Innovation, Logic ERP Solutions

The IMAGES Most Admired D2C Professional of the Year award was presented by

Bhavesh Pitroda, Group CEO & Director, IMAGES Group.

Shaurya Somani, COO – Technology, IMAGES Group to

Puneet Gupta (Founder & CEO, Clensta)

Rahul Aggarwal (Founder & CEO, Coffeeza)

Satish Singh (Founder & CEO, Joker & Witch)

Dr. Drishti Anand (Cofounder, LetsDressUp)

These exceptional individuals and brands have demonstrated remarkable leadership, innovation, and growth within the D2C sector in India. Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has propelled the D2C industry to new heights. The India D2C Summit & Awards 2023 provided a platform for these trailblazing brands and professionals to showcase their achievements and inspire others in the industry.

