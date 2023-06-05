Wrangler onboards cricketer Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassador

Mandhana will feature in the brand’s marketing campaigns and initiatives across various platforms

Bengaluru: Denim brand Wrangler India has appointed Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassador, said Ace Turtle, a retail tech platform and the exclusive licensee of Wrangler, in a press release on Monday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Smriti as the brand ambassador for Wrangler in India as we gear up for a major expansion in FY (fiscal year) 2024 and drive awareness and adoption among consumers,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle.

“Wrangler has always stood for breaking barriers and encouraging individuals to be their authentic selves. Smriti embodies these values perfectly, and we believe that her association with Wrangler will inspire our customers, especially the youth, to embrace their uniqueness and chase their dreams fearlessly,” added Chhabra.

Mandhana will feature in the brand’s marketing campaigns and initiatives across various platforms.

“I’m honoured to be associated with Wrangler, a brand that is synonymous with timeless denim craftsmanship and resonates with my personal style and beliefs. I look forward to help showcase the wide range of denim, ignite the spirit of freedom, encourage individuals to embrace their own journey, and celebrate the joy of self-expression through the timeless appeal of Wrangler’s denim creations,” said Mandana.

American workwear brand Wrangler was established in 1947 by Blue Bell, a denim manufacturing company. The brand is owned by US-based Kontoor Brands Inc., which also owns denim brand Lee. In 2021, Kontoor Brands moved its Lee and Wrangler business from a fully-owned Indian subsidiary to a franchise model and signed a licensing deal with Ace Turtle.

In FY24, the company plans rapid expansion with the opening of 40 new stores in India in addition to the existing 44 stores, the release added. This is in line with the company’s deepening focus on India, which is among the top three markets for not just Wrangler but also Lee, Kontoor’s chief operating officer Chris Waldeck told IndiaRetailing.com in an exclusive interview in January 2023. Read more about it here.

Wrangler is currently available offline at retail stores and departmental store chains such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop and Centro. The brand products are also available online at its dedicated website www.wrangler.in in addition to online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Tatacliq and Nykaa.

Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle is also the exclusive licensee of global brands, such as Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us for India and other South Asian markets. Recently, California-based casualwear brand Dockers has re-entered India in a partnership with the tech platform. Read more about it here.