After its second exit in 2009, Dockers is re-entering India with tech-native company Ace Turtle

Bengaluru: California-based casualwear brand Dockers has re-entered India in a partnership with technology-driven retail platform Ace Turtle, the companies said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

Dockers entered India in 2000 with its parent company Levi-Strauss but the US-based brand subsequently exited India in 2004. The semi-formal khaki brand, which re-entered the Indian market in 2005 after a year break, exited again in 2009 due to the consumer’s deviation from the khaki category to denimwear and formal pants with blended fabrics.

“Dockers has been on an exciting journey over the last few years in its evolution to become a more casual, everyday lifestyle brand, and we’re proud of how well the brand is resonating with consumers,” said Natalie MacLennan, chief executive officer of Dockers.

“As we build on this momentum, we’re thrilled to expand into new markets and increase our store presence and digital reach across the globe, specifically in Asia. Through our partnership with Ace Turtle, we’re eager to launch the Dockers brand in India and leverage Ace Turtle’s omnichannel technology expertise to further penetrate the market,” he added.

Ace Turtle, which is the exclusive licensee of international brands Lee, Wrangler, Toys ‘R’ Us, and Babies ‘R’ Us in India, will expand Dockers’ online as well as offline presence and is planning to open stores in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, the release added.

“We are excited to announce our long-term partnership with Dockers in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Dockers is a casual California lifestyle brand with a presence across the globe and we intend to leverage our technology-driven operating model and omnichannel commerce expertise to take Dockers products to millions of Indian consumers through relevant online and offline channels,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle.

A division of Levi Strauss & Co., Dockers was launched in San Francisco in 1986. Today the brand is available worldwide in more than 50 countries.