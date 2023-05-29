Reebok expands offline presence in South India

The company has opened new stores at Lulu Mall, Edappally (Kochi), and Phoenix Marketcity, Velachery (Chennai)

Bengaluru: Athleisure brand Reebok has expanded its retail presence in South India by launching two outlets in Kochi and Chennai, a company official wrote on social media. The stores are located at Lulu Mall, Edappally (Kochi), and Phoenix Marketcity, Velachery (Chennai), respectively.

“Reebok continues to dominate the premium real estate landscape of India,” said the assistant vice president of retail business development at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) in a LinkedIn post.

American footwear and clothing brand Reebok is known for its sporting goods and for developing technologies and programming that enable movement.

The company was founded as an extension of the athletic footwear company J.W Foster and Sons. It was bought by German sporting goods company Adidas in 2005, then sold to the US-based brand development and marketing company Authentic Brands Group in 2021.

Reebok entered India in 2006 under its previous owner German sportswear brand Adidas and its primary business model was franchisee-owned.

In December 2021, ABRFL acquired exclusive rights to distribute and sell Reebok products through wholesale, e-commerce, and Reebok-branded retail stores in India and Southeast Asia under a long-term licensing pact with Authentic Brands Group.

ABFRL is the retail arm of Aditya Birla Group and it operates international fashion and lifestyle brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, and Galeries Lafayette.

The retail giant has a network of 3,977 brand stores, 33,535 multi-brand outlets, and 6,723 points of sales in department stores across India as of 31 March 2023.