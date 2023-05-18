The Collective opens outlet at Pacific Premium Outlets mall

The Collective will be housing many brands including, True Religion, Armani Exchange, Versace, etc

New Delhi: Premium retail concept store The Collective has opened its latest outlet at Pacific Premium Outlets mall in Jasola, New Delhi, Pacific Development Corporation Ltd. announced on social media. At its latest store, the brand will be housing many brands including, True Religion, Armani Exchange, Versace, etc, the mall said in the post.

“India’s premier shopping destination, the first ever premium outlet mall proudly announces the opening of The Collective Store – a haven of style, sophistication, and luxury at Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola,” the mall said in a LinkedIn post.

The Collective store offers formal, semi formal, casual, denim, active wear from premium brands like Armani Jeans, Armani Collezioni, Versace Collection, Versace Jeans, Hugo Boss, True Religion, Vivienne Westwood, Lagerfeld and McQ Alexander McQueen and more, according to the brand’s website.

The brand comes under Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, a division of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., which is a premium lifestyle player in the retail sector.

Madura Fashion & Lifestyle has various other brands under it, including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, etc.

Pacific Premium Outlets is the latest mall opened by the Pacific group that operates about half-a-dozen malls in Delhi and Dehradun.

The 300,000-sq. ft. mall is located at Jasola in New Delhi, adjoining the Jasola Apollo metro station and was launched on February 20. The location and the metro accessibility are the USP of the mall. Read more about the mall, here.