Zara’s flagship Mumbai store reopens with a new look

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Zara, Phoenix Palladium Newly Refurbished Concept Store
Located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai, the store incorporates several technological tools to offer customers an integrated experience with the brand’s online platform

Mumbai: Global fashion brand Zara reopened its store at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai, in a new avatar, the brand announced in a press release. Situated at Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel in Mumbai, the store totals over 26,000 sq. ft., spanning three floors. The store was originally launched in 2010 as the second store in India, with the first being at Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi.

The new store features the latest technological innovations from Zara’s integrated online and physical store platform. It reflects Inditex and Zara’s current strategy of opening stores in a bigger format that is equipped with efficient technological tools for customer experience.

New spaces called ‘boutique’ areas have been created for two verticals – Beauty as well the Zara Origins in the men’s section. This will be the first store not only in Mumbai but also in the western region of India to house these sections.

The space integrates the women’s, men’s, and kids’ collections across three floors – lower ground, ground, and the first floor. It displays the entire beauty range and offers the customers a chance to experience the products before buying. These spaces mimic ‘concept’ spaces and appear like ‘mini boutiques’ with special furniture and designs for the products on display.

Some of the services integrated with the brand’s app include a fitting room reservation service, the ability to search online for items in the store, order and collect them within two hours, and check available stock. The store also boasts an advanced self-checkout area and a special area for collecting online orders.

The store claims to have advanced eco-efficiency systems including efficient heating and cooling systems, energy-saving LED lighting, and the use of more environmentally friendly materials.

At the store, Zara has debuted its first comprehensive beauty collection, with an ambition to create an inclusive collection of products for all — regardless of skin colour, gender, age, or personal style.

The store also includes the concept of Zara Origins, which is a project focused on building a contemporary wardrobe. The aim is to conceive, create and offer garments, which are newly refined archetypes of their kind.

Zara is part of the Inditex Group, a global fashion company, together with Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti,  Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home. With a business model focused on constant innovation and customer service, Inditex operates an integrated platform of physical and online stores in over 200 markets and is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040. Inditex currently has 25 stores in India and of that 22 stores belong to Zara.

