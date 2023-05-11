Spykar to focus on women’s wear

With Spykar Woman, homegrown denimwear brand Spykar wants to replicate the success of its menswear line

Mumbai: Denim fashion major Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. will concentrate on replicating the success of its menswear for womenwear as well, Sanjay Vakharia, co-founder and chief executive officer of Spykar said.

Vakharia was speaking in panel discussion at the Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023 held at the Jio Convention Centre at BKC on Thursday.

“Our next priority would be to do what we did in the menswear category in womenswear,” Vakharia said.

Vakharia said that the brand was focusing on Spykar Woman although he did not divulge details. The brand retails women casual and denim wear through its website.

Launched in 1992, Spykar has 249 exclusive franchise owned-franchise run stores, 1000+ multi-brand outlets as well as presence in all key large format stores. It also retailed through spykar.com and leading e-commerce portals.

Spykar is also the signatory to the S.U.R.E. Memorandum, India’s biggest sustainability pledge committed towards improvement in sustainable practices, by 2025.

