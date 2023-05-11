spot_img
Spykar to focus on women’s wear

Shiv Joshi
By Shiv Joshi
Skykar booth at PRC 2023
Shiv Joshi
Shiv Joshi
An editor with over 20 years of experience across industry verticals and content formats from tabloids to magazines, Shiv Joshi is the Deputy Group Managing Editor at Images Group.

With Spykar Woman, homegrown denimwear brand Spykar wants to replicate the success of its menswear line

Mumbai: Denim fashion major Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. will concentrate on replicating the success of its menswear for womenwear as well, Sanjay Vakharia, co-founder and chief executive officer of Spykar said.

Vakharia was speaking in panel discussion at the Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023 held at the Jio Convention Centre at BKC on Thursday.

“Our next priority would be to do what we did in the menswear category in womenswear,” Vakharia said.

Vakharia said that the brand was focusing on Spykar Woman although he did not divulge details. The brand retails women casual and denim wear through its website.

Launched in 1992, Spykar has 249 exclusive franchise owned-franchise run stores, 1000+ multi-brand outlets as well as presence in all key large format stores. It also retailed through spykar.com and leading e-commerce portals.

Spykar is also the signatory to the S.U.R.E. Memorandum, India’s biggest sustainability pledge committed towards improvement in sustainable practices, by 2025.

The Phygital Retail Convention (PRC), India’s largest retail intelligence platform by the IMAGES Group, is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on the 11th and 12th of May 2023. Presented by Inorbit Mall [s] and co-powered by Mufti and Delhivery, PRC 2023 is themed ‘Accelerating Retail @Scale For India: The Retail Megaverse’ and aims to showcase the immense promise of the world’s fifth largest economy and its most exciting retail marketplace.

PRC 2023 saw the participation of more than 250 speakers, 1000 brands and companies, and 100+ Shopping centres showcasing current and upcoming malls.

